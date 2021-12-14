The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Nathan Petryszak. Nathan is the son of Bryan and Molly Petryszak and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Nathan has done much for his community and school. He has been a volunteer at Jonah’s Attic for one year and was an assistant basketball coach. He has helped coach indoor soccer for two years, was a basketball referee for three years and has been a baseball umpire for two years.
Nathan has been a member of the Physics Club for one year and Ski Club for four years. He has played basketball for four years; varsity soccer for four years, earning a spot as captain for two years; varsity baseball for two years; and Northeast Twins Travel Baseball for three years.
Nathan has also been a member of the Student Council for four years, holding the position of sergeant of arms.
Nathan has earned a number of awards in soccer and baseball while working hard in school. He was selected for Corporate Cup Soccer New York team, second team CCAA Soccer All Stars for two years and First Team CCAA soccer all-stars for one year. He has been the Section VI hit-by-pitch record holder, second team CCAA baseball all-stars for one year and first team CCAA baseball all-stars for one year.
He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, has been on the high honor roll throughout high school, has earned the Scholar Athlete Award for three years and is on track to earn this award his senior year as well.
Nathan’s future plans are to attend college to pursue a career as a financial advisor. He is described by his school counselor as a “well-rounded individual who demonstrates leadership while mentoring younger students.”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.