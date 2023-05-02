The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Michaella Rhodes. Michaella is the daughter of Charlene Rhodes and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Michaella has volunteered many hours to the community. She has helped coach gymnastics for five years assisting young kids advance their skills in the sport and has volunteered with Glasses Donations for two years helping those in need of glasses receive them.
Michaella has participated in the Wounded Warriors Concert for three years helping to raise awareness and money for veterans in need and has assisted with the Alzheimer’s Walk for three years working at the event to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease. She has volunteered at the SPCA for one year, walking dogs and working with the animals; and has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for two years.
Not only has Michaella been involved in the community but has participated in several school activities and sports as well. She has been a member of the National Junior Honor Society for three years and the National Honor Society for two years. She has participated in the Ski Club for three years and the Leo Club for two years.
Michaella has been a member of the swimming and diving team for four years, earning a number of awards. She has been the captain for one year, a CCAA D2 diving champion for one year, has qualified for the New York State Diving Championships for two years and has received the Coaches Award for two years.
In addition to the school’s swimming and diving team, she has been a member of the Twin Tiers Diving Team for three years and the Wings Diving Team for two years. Michaella has also been a member of the softball team for three years and the volleyball team for two years.
Academically, Michaella has worked hard earning both high honor roll and high honor roll with merit throughout high school. Her plans after graduation are to attend the University of North Texas while playing sports and majoring in pre-medicine and biology to pursue a career as a pediatric nephrologist.
Michaella is described by her school counselor as being a kind and caring person who is a leader among her peers and as someone who inspires trust and respect in those around her.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed and nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.