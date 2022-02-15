The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mia Welty. Mia is the daughter of Inga and Larry Welty and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Mia has done much to help her community. She has volunteered at the MFB Memorial Softball Tournament for three years and has helped at the Seventh Grade Orientation for one year. Mia has volunteered at the Portville Art and Antique Show for three years, the PCS Talent Show for three years, the Gus Macker Basketball Tournament for four years, the Adam C. Elliott Basketball Tournament for two years and has participated in community can drives.
Mia has been a volunteer and donor at American Red Cross Blood Drives for two years and has helped hang up and take down the Hometown Hero Banners for three years. She has helped host and serve spaghetti dinners at her school for three years, chicken barbeques for one year and Applebee’s breakfasts for three years. Mia has volunteered at the Mike McGreevy Race for two years, has been a Panther Hoop School Counselor for two years, has participated in Dollars for Scholars Phone-a-Thon for one year, has helped with Presents for Panthers for four years making blankets, shopping for, wrapping, and delivering gifts, and has filmed varsity boys’ soccer games for two years.
Mia has also been involved in several school activities including Student Council for six years, serving two of those years as president. She has been a member of the Physics Club for two years, serving one year as treasurer; Yearbook Club for two years as an editor; and band for six years.
Mia has played basketball, soccer and softball all for six years and has earned numerous awards in each sport. Some of those awards include, but are not limited to, CCAA Division I East First Team All-Star in all three sports, Team Captain in all three sports, Athlete of the Month in basketball and soccer, Big 30 All-Star in Soccer, Sectional Champion in Softball twice and has earned the Scholar-Athlete Award several times in each sport.
On top of her community and school involvement, Mia has worked hard academically and has held several jobs. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years serving one year as vice-president, has earned high honor roll every marking period and has received the Perfect Attendance Award her junior year. Mia has also earned the University of Rochester Young Leaders Award, all while holding a job as a summer recreation counselor. Additionally, she has been a weight room monitor at the school for several months and has been a babysitter for three years.
Mia’s future plans are to attend college. She is described by her guidance counselor as a compassionate student who understands the importance of helping others.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.