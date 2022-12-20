The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mathurin Griffith. Mathurin is the son of JamieLynn and Rob Griffith and is a senior at Randolph Central School.

Mathurin has done much for those around him through community and school involvement. He has been a member of the Leadership Engagement Team for one year, where he volunteered for and attended a class through Jamestown Community College to become a mentor and tutor to other students in his school district. He has been a member of the student council for six years, currently holds the position of class treasurer and has volunteered at the Make a Difference Day.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social