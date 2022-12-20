The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mathurin Griffith. Mathurin is the son of JamieLynn and Rob Griffith and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Mathurin has done much for those around him through community and school involvement. He has been a member of the Leadership Engagement Team for one year, where he volunteered for and attended a class through Jamestown Community College to become a mentor and tutor to other students in his school district. He has been a member of the student council for six years, currently holds the position of class treasurer and has volunteered at the Make a Difference Day.
Mathurin has played soccer for six years and has been a member of the school’s band for four years. He has been a member of the Ski Club for six years and the National Honor Society for two years.
Academically, Mathurin has worked hard and excelled. Not only has he been on the high honor roll throughout high school, but is currently ranked first in his graduating class. Mathurin has earned the Jamestown Business College Scholar of Excellence Award, the Saint Bonaventure University’s Bonnie Scholarship and has received the Student of the Month Award. Additionally, he has taken 17 college courses, is signed up for two more next semester through Jamestown Community College and has earned JCC’s Dean’s List.
In Mathurin’s spare time he enjoys hiking, fishing, reading and watching sports. His future plans are to attend college majoring in accounting. Mathurin is described by his guidance counselor as the most intelligent individual the counselor has ever worked with and a great overall young man.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.