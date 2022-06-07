The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Makenna O’Connell. Makenna is the daughter of Rene and Brian O’Connell Jr. and is a senior at Olean High School.
Makenna has been active in both the community and her school. She has participated in the Souper Bowl of Caring, which is an annual food drive organized by the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and has helped in the Oak Hill Park cleanup. Makenna has been a member of the Thirst Project working to build fresh water wells in developing communities that need safe drinking water. She has also volunteered with the Olean Food Pantry, the Homeless Huskies supporting the Genesis and Warming Houses, and for the Olean Oilers Baseball Team.
Makenna has been a member of the National Honor Society, the Ski Club, the Smart Schools Committee and the Olean High School Academy of Excellence Advisory Board.
Makenna has worked hard on her academics while playing several sports. She has been a member of the varsity diving team for five years and has earned several awards. Some of those awards include CCAA Division One Champion in the One Meter Diving, Section Six State Diving Qualifier and has held several other pool and diving records.
Additionally, she has participated in the Flames Gymnastics Team for nine years and is a YMCA State and National Champion. Makenna has earned the Scholar Athlete Award and the Excellence Award in several subjects including, biology, earth science and health.
Not only has she earned High Honor Roll throughout the past four years but has also earned Jamestown Community College’s Part-Time Dean’s List, is at the top of her class and holds a 99 cumulative average.
Makenna’s future plans are to attend University at Buffalo on a pre-medicine track as a biological sciences major. She is described by her school counselor as a conscientious student who is active in the community and is kind and compassionate to others.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.