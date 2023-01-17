The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Madison Callen. Madison is the daughter of Sheila and Tom Callen and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Madison has been highly involved in the community and her school working to help those around her. She has volunteered at the annual Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner and has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Madison has volunteered at the Warming House annually making blankets and has been a basketball camp counselor for youth in second, third and fourth grades.
She has volunteered with Toys for Tots fundraising and has made cards for individuals in nursing homes. Additionally, Madison has volunteered with the Unified Sports program helping to include people with disabilities in sports and has been a member of and chairperson for the National Honor Society.
She has been a member and president of both the LEO Club and the Friends of Rachel Club for four years each, was the sophomore class president and the president of the junior class executive council.
Madison has been a member and the historian of the Natural Helpers Club for one year, a member of the Interact Club for four years and a member of the Spanish Club for four years. Other school activities that she has participated in include the Invest in Us Club for one year and the Creative Writing Club for one year.
Madison has worked hard academically while playing several sports and holding jobs as a lifeguard and a ski instructor. She has played varsity volleyball for four years, varsity soccer for one year and varsity tennis for two years. Madison has played varsity basketball for five years and has earned the All League Honorable Mention Award.
She has been a member and the president of the National Junior Honor Society and has earned high honor roll with merit all throughout her high school years. Madison has earned the Spring Athlete with the Highest Average Award and several Blue Ribbon and Excellence Awards in many of her classes over the past four years. Additionally, she has earned the American Chemical Society’s Chemist Award and the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award for her high achievement in science and math and for positive contributions to her school and community.
Madison is described by her father as having the kindest heart and strongest work ethic of anyone he knows. Her future plans are to attend college and major in engineering.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.