Madison Callen

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Madison Callen. Madison is the daughter of Sheila and Tom Callen and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.

Madison has been highly involved in the community and her school working to help those around her. She has volunteered at the annual Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner and has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Madison has volunteered at the Warming House annually making blankets and has been a basketball camp counselor for youth in second, third and fourth grades.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social