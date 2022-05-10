The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Luke Pagett. Luke is the son of Jennifer and Jefferson Pagett and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Luke has been involved in several community and school programs. He has been a member of his church for several years and has volunteered at several church events and programs. He has participated in the distribution of Farms to Families Food Boxes for two years, has helped make lunches for those in need and has volunteered at rummage sales helping to set up and tear down for two years.
In school, Luke has been a member of the band for six years playing the baritone horn and has been a member of the Student Council for six years, serving as president his senior year. He has been a class officer for six years, four years as president and two years as vice-president. Luke has also been the National Honor Society president for one year and a member for two years.
Luke has played several sports while working hard academically. He has played football for four years and earned the All-Academic Award for Western New York Football. Additionally, he has received the First Team Post-Journal All-Star Award the past two football seasons. Luke has also played varsity baseball for three years and varsity wrestling for three years. He has been on the honor roll throughout his high school years and has recieved the Student of the Month Award in both math and science.
Luke’s future plans are to play college football and pursue an education in sports medicine and or exercise science in order to become a sports medicine physician. He is described by his school guidance counselor as a great young man in the classroom as well as on the athletic field.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.