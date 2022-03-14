The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lucas Proseus. Lucas is the son of Heather and Jason Proseus and is a senior at West Valley Central School.
Lucas has done much for his school and community. He has been a volunteer in West Valley’s Community Day and has been a member of Students against Destructive Decisions (SADD). Lucas has helped the Freshman Class fundraise and has been a member of the Ski Club.
Lucas has played soccer, has been a member of Lego League and has been a member of the National Junior Honor Society.
Lucas has worked hard academically as well. He has earned High Honor Roll throughout high school and has received the Test Out IT Fundamentals Pro-Certification.
His future plans are to get a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or networking and is described by his school counselor as an excellent student and great role model for all students.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at 938-2617.