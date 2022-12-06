Lucas Brushingham

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lucas Brushingham. He is the son of Stacy and Shawn Brushingham and is a senior at Olean High School.

Lucas has volunteered many service hours to the community and his school through different programs. He has helped at the Gus Macker for four years, assisting with the set-up, and has volunteered at the Pines Nursing Home for one year. Lucas has helped at the Youth Special Olympics for four years, Unified Track and Field Day for one year and the Salvation Army for two years.

