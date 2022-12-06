The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lucas Brushingham. He is the son of Stacy and Shawn Brushingham and is a senior at Olean High School.
Lucas has volunteered many service hours to the community and his school through different programs. He has helped at the Gus Macker for four years, assisting with the set-up, and has volunteered at the Pines Nursing Home for one year. Lucas has helped at the Youth Special Olympics for four years, Unified Track and Field Day for one year and the Salvation Army for two years.
He has been a member of the Ski Club for two years and the National Honor Society for two years.
Lucas has played several sports while maintaining good grades. He has played football for four years, three of those years playing on varsity, one year as the Captain, and has earned both the Athletic Character Award and the Dennis M. Napolione Scholarship for his excellence. Lucas has also played baseball for three years and basketball for three years.
He has taken several college courses and was named Jamestown Community College’s Student of the Year in 2021.
Lucas enjoys golfing and fishing when not busy with school and community activities and holds a part-time job. His future plans are to attend college majoring in business finance. He is described by his school counselor as a dependable young man who prioritizes what is important.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.