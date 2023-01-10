The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lita Conklin. Lita is the daughter of Christina and Dennis Conklin and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.

Lita has participated in several school and community activities. She has helped at breast cancer awareness fundraisers and has volunteered at her school’s Dime Carnival and Family Fun Night. Lita has assisted Saint Jude’s Hospital with several events, has been an elementary school classroom volunteer helping the youth of the community and has helped at the Empire Animal Rescue Society taking care of animals.

