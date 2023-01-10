The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lita Conklin. Lita is the daughter of Christina and Dennis Conklin and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Lita has participated in several school and community activities. She has helped at breast cancer awareness fundraisers and has volunteered at her school’s Dime Carnival and Family Fun Night. Lita has assisted Saint Jude’s Hospital with several events, has been an elementary school classroom volunteer helping the youth of the community and has helped at the Empire Animal Rescue Society taking care of animals.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, has played varsity volleyball for two years, earning a spot as captain, and has played varsity softball for two years.
In addition to Lita’s school and community involvement, she has held a part-time job and enjoys skiing in her spare time.
Academically, Lita has also worked hard and earned a number of awards. She has been ranked in the top five of her class and received Saint Bonaventure University’s Leadership Award. Additionally, Lita has earned Jamestown Community College’s Excellent Student Award, Jamestown Business College’s Scholar of Excellence Award and Rochester Institute of Technology’s Innovation and Creativity Award.
Lita’s future plans are to attend college and major in forensic psychology. She is described by her guidance counselor as a hard working individual who values education and helping others.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.