The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Layla Boyer. Layla is the daughter of Laurie and Douglas Boyer and is a senior at Pioneer Central School.
Layla has done much for the community and her school. She has been a Sunday School assistant teacher and has volunteered at the Jennie-B Richmond Nursing Home helping residents.
Layla has been a peer tutor and has given her time after school to support others. She has also organized a donation drive by collecting stuffed animals for the Yorkshire Fire Department.
Layla has been a member of the Southtowns Youth Orchestra for six years holding the position of stage crew manager and has been a member of the school’s orchestra for eight years as concertmaster, playing the violin. She has been a member of the chorus for 10 years earning section leader; the Pioneer Marching Band for one year as the pit leader playing the xylophone; and has been a member of the Pioneer Drama Club for three years as a pit leader and set design.
Layla has earned a number of music awards and has worked hard academically. She has been a member of the Erie County Music Educators Association’s (ECMEA) All-County for six years as concert master and has attended ECMEA’s Solofest for seven years. Layla has participated in the New York State School Music Association’s (NYSSMA) All-State for five years and NYSSMA’s Solofest chairperson and ensemble assistant for eight years.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society and has earned the Arion Award from Pioneer High School. Additionally, Layla has earned the Musician of the Year Award, Highest Achievement in Spanish Award and the Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas Award from the University of Rochester.
Layla’s future plans are to attend the University of Rochester to eventually obtain a PhD in chemistry and to pursue a career as a forensic science technician. She is described by her guidance counselor as being a driven and hardworking student that is dedicated to her studies, music and the community.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.