The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kylee Leonard. Kylee is the daughter of Tara and Robert Leonard and is a senior at Hinsdale Central School.
Kylee has been a big part of her community through volunteer service. She has been a student advocate for the Youth Development Coalition for five years, working to build leadership and positive relationships among her peers. Kylee has volunteered with the Hinsdale-Ischua Food Pantry for five years and has participated in the Hinsdale Youth Group.
She has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for three years, participated in road cleanups for one year and has volunteered at the American Legion serving dinners for five years. In addition, Kylee sang Christmas carols to the residents at the Pines Nursing Home for five years, has delivered Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to county residents for five years, has volunteered to wrap donated Christmas presents for families in her community for five years and has mailed letters and presents to troops overseas for five years.
Not only has Kylee been active in the community but she has participated in several school activities as well. She has been a member of the Hiking Club for two years and the Ski Club for six years. Kylee has been a member of the National Honor Society for one year and has been the Student Council president for one year. She has played varsity softball for four years, earning the Most Valuable Player Award; and has played varsity volleyball for two years, earning the Coaches Award and the Most Improved Player.
Academically, Kylee has worked hard. She has been on the honor roll and high honor roll throughout high school and has placed third in the Hinsdale Central School Science Fair.
Kylee’s future plans are to attend St. Bonaventure in the fall majoring in biology, to pursue a career as a nurse anesthesiologist. She is described by a family friend as a well-rounded individual who always puts others before herself.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.