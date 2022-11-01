The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kendall Steward. Kendall is the daughter of Lori and Kenneth Steward and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Kendall has been active in both school activities and community service programs. She has been a member of her church for a number of years and has participated in her church’s youth group for two years.
Kendall has volunteered for Make a Difference Day and the YMCA’s Kids and Sibs Summer Camp. Additionally, she has been a member of the Girl Scouts of America for two years and Chautauqua County’s 4-H, earning the title of Dairy Princess Ambassador. Kendall has been a member of Future Farmers of America for one year and has participated in the Junior Senior High Band for nine years, being selected for All-County Band for two years. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and the Student Council for two years.
In addition to school and community programs, Kendall has maintained a high grade point average while playing several sports. She has played travel softball for 10 years and varsity softball for five years, earning the CCAA D1 East Softball Player of the Year Award. She has played club volleyball for one year and the school’s volleyball for four years.
Kendall has been a member of the YMCA Jets swim team for two years and academically, she has also excelled. She has earned the Donnie Scholarship Award, is currently ranked number two in her graduating class and has been on the High Honor Roll throughout middle school and high school.
Kendall’s future plans are to attend college to pursue a degree in the engineering field while playing softball. She is described by her guidance counselor as an all-around amazing student and athlete who is a role model to all those around her.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.