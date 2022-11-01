The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kendall Steward. Kendall is the daughter of Lori and Kenneth Steward and is a senior at Randolph Central School.

Kendall has been active in both school activities and community service programs. She has been a member of her church for a number of years and has participated in her church’s youth group for two years.

