The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kendall Artlip. Kendall is the daughter of Kara and Ryan Artlip and graduated from Portville Central School.
Kendall has been a huge part of her community completing numerous hours of volunteer service. She helped hang up and take down the Hometown Heroes banners for two years, participated in highway clean-ups for two years and volunteered for cemetery and Pfeiffer Nature Center clean-up days.
Kendall has been a youth soccer referee and coach for four years, has participated in can drives, volunteered at the Mike McGreevy Run for four years and worked as a lifeguard for one year. Additionally, she volunteered at the Adam Elliott Memorial Basketball Tournament for two years and helped with the Presents for Panthers program for two years.
Kendall played on a number of sports teams and was involved in several school activities. She was a member of the Student Council for six years, the Physics Club for one year and the Yearbook Club for one year. She played in the school band and was a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
Kendall has played both soccer and basketball for more than eight years and has played soccer on several teams. Some of those teams include Sahlen’s Winter Soccer for two years, Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase for three years, Bradford United Travel Soccer and Southern Tier All-Star Classic Game for one year.
Kendall earned Division I All-Star for soccer for two years, was a Big 30 All-Star, was the captain of her soccer team, earned the Athlete of the Month Award and was awarded the Scholar Athlete Award in both soccer and basketball.
Academically, Kendall was on the High Honor Roll every quarter of high school while taking five different college courses through Syracuse University and Jamestown Community College.
Kendall is attending Alfred State College, majoring in radiology and sonography. She is described by her school counselor as “a positive, well-rounded student athlete who enjoys helping others and whose attitude and energy are infectious.”
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.