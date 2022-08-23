Kendall Artlip

Kendall Artlip

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kendall Artlip. Kendall is the daughter of Kara and Ryan Artlip and graduated from Portville Central School.

Kendall has been a huge part of her community completing numerous hours of volunteer service. She helped hang up and take down the Hometown Heroes banners for two years, participated in highway clean-ups for two years and volunteered for cemetery and Pfeiffer Nature Center clean-up days.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social