The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Katie Krotz. Katie is the daughter of Sara and Randy Krotz and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Katie has volunteered many service hours to the community and her school. She has helped at the Rotary Club’s Tuscan Moon Event, has participated in the Ellicottville Christmas Stroll playing the French horn and singing for three years and has volunteered at the BOCES Winter Carnival for two years.
Katie has helped at the Dime Carnival for two years through Project Christmas, has participated in the Quiz Bowl for two years and has volunteered with Empire Animal Rescue Society for one year. Additionally, she has donated her time at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for one year, has been a peer tutor for four years and has been a member of the Drama Club for three years.
Katie has shown her leadership qualities through other school activities as well. She has been a member and president of Ellicottville Students Preserving the Reading of America (ESPRA) and the Class of 2023 treasurer. Katie has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, the president of the Student Council for four years and the vice president of Climate Corps for two years.
She has played softball for three years, basketball for two years and soccer for two years. Katie has been a member of the school’s band for four years, Jazz Band for four years and Jazz Choir for four years, earning All-County Musician for three years and All-State Vocal Musician for two years.
Katie has held several jobs while maintaining academic excellence. She has worked as a stable hand for three years, a ticket seller at Holiday Valley for three years and has been a lifeguard and swim instructor for three years. Katie has been a member of BOCES New Vision: Health Professions for one year, completing clinical rotations at Olean General Hospital, and has completed 14 different college classes. She has completed these courses through Jamestown Community College and Syracuse University, totaling over 40 college credits.
She has been ranked in the Top Five of her class for four years and has earned the Scholar Athlete Award for three years. In addition, Katie has earned the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Computing Medal Award and the University of Rochester’s Science Award.
Katie’s plans after graduation are to attend college to pursue a career in the medical field. She is described by her school counselor as an active student athlete who strives to make the community a better place.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.