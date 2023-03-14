The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Joseph Dick. Joe is the son of Moriah and Jason Dick and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.

Joe has done much for the community through volunteer service. He has participated in Boy Scouts of America for 10 years and is currently working on becoming an Eagle Scout. Through the Scouts, Joe has volunteered at the VFW, assisting with outdoor cleanups and putting flags on veteran’s graves every Memorial Day, and has assisted local families and businesses with tree and yard clean up.

