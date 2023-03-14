The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Joseph Dick. Joe is the son of Moriah and Jason Dick and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Joe has done much for the community through volunteer service. He has participated in Boy Scouts of America for 10 years and is currently working on becoming an Eagle Scout. Through the Scouts, Joe has volunteered at the VFW, assisting with outdoor cleanups and putting flags on veteran’s graves every Memorial Day, and has assisted local families and businesses with tree and yard clean up.
Joe has been a member of the Cattaraugus County Youth Court program for five years, helping to give youth a second chance before entering the juvenile justice system. He has held every position that youth court has to offer and has totaled nearly three hundred community service hours. Additionally, Joe has participated in Rachel’s Challenge for five years, working to promote kindness and respect among peers.
Joseph has also been involved in several school activities while maintaining good grades. He has been a member of the Game Club for three years, playing chess, and has participated in the school’s Vex Robotics group for four years, making it to states every year.
Joe has been a member of the Junior Honor Society and the National Honor Society. He has earned honor roll every quarter for six years, has taken a large number of advanced classes and is on track to graduate with thirty college credits. Additionally, Joe has earned scholarships to Rochester Institute of Technology, Jamestown Business College and Alfred State College while holding a part-time job at a pizzeria.
Joe’s future plans are to attend college with a duel major in mechanical engineering, robotics and or nuclear sciences. He is described as a kind and caring person who continually goes out of his way to help others and does not shy away from hard work.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.