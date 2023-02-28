The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is John Ondus. John is the son of Paula and Jay Ondus and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.

John has done much for the community. He has volunteered at the Gowanda Pine Hill Cemetery raking leaves and cleaning up for several years and has helped at the City Mission with meal distribution. John has cut the grass and done yard work for a senior citizen couple in his community and has volunteered at the community Thanksgiving dinner as well.

