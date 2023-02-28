The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is John Ondus. John is the son of Paula and Jay Ondus and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.
John has done much for the community. He has volunteered at the Gowanda Pine Hill Cemetery raking leaves and cleaning up for several years and has helped at the City Mission with meal distribution. John has cut the grass and done yard work for a senior citizen couple in his community and has volunteered at the community Thanksgiving dinner as well.
He has been a member of Students against Destructive Decisions (SADD), whose aim is to prevent accidents caused by people who drink and drive.
John has participated in several school activities and has maintained academic excellence. He has been a member of the band, chorus and has participated in several musicals. John has played basketball, earning the position of captain, and has been a member of the cross-country team. He has played baseball, earning a spot as captain, and has received the Pitcher of the Year Award.
He has been a member of the National Honor Society and has earned Jamestown Community College’s Art Award. Additionally, John has achieved high honor roll throughout his high school years while taking college level/accelerated courses.
John’s future plans are to attend Niagara University, where he has already been accepted.
He enjoys sports, fishing and attending church. He is described by a Gowanda school administrator as a great overall student, athlete and young man.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.