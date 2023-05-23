The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jillian Stebbins. Jillian is the daughter of Debra and Victor Stebbins and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Jillian has given back to her community through volunteer service. She has coached youth volleyball for three years, teaching valuable skills to the adolescents in her community and has volunteered at Donate Life Blood Drives for two years.
Jillian has helped at the Arts and Antiques Show for two years, has participated in several community service events with her graduating class and has assisted with the putting up and taking down of the veterans’ banners in the Village of Portville.
In addition to her community service, Jillian has also been involved in several school activities. She has helped with the school newspaper for two years and has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years as the vice president. Jillian has been a member if the Physics Club for three years and the Yearbook Club for one year.
She has been a member of the school’s golf team for four years and a member of the volleyball team for six years, earning a number of accolades including a spot as co-captain for two of those years. Jillian and her volleyball team won the New York State Championship twice and was a NYS Champion Runner-up once. Other volleyball awards she has received include the NYS Sportsmanship Award, NYS All-Tournament Selection, MaxPreps Player of the Match six separate times and the NYS Scholar Athlete Award.
Not only has Jillian been on the high honor roll throughout junior high and high school, but has earned the highest honors in mathematics and was a medal winner for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
In her spare time Jillian enjoys reading, athletics and traveling. Her plans for the fall are to attend Lycoming College majoring in astrophysics. She is described by her father as a person who displays and practices the highest level of character at all times.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed and nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.