Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jessica Sheffield.
Jessica is the daughter of Kelly and Karl Sheffield of West Valley and is a senior at St. Mary’s High School of Lancaster. Jessica formerly attended West Valley Central School, Ellicottville Central School and Lancaster Central School.
Jessica has done much for the communities and school districts she has lived in. She has been a City Missions volunteer, a member of 4-H for two years, a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for three years and has been an active blood donor.
Jessica has worked with younger children teaching softball for three years and has participated in mentoring programs for four years through West Valley Central and Lancaster Central. She has been a member of the Yearbook Club for two years, Donate Life Club for one year and chorus for one year.
Jessica has played sports while maintaining a high GPA. She has played on three different volleyball teams and has played for six years in addition to playing softball for three years and earning several softball awards. Those awards include Most Valuable Player, First Team All-Star, Fifth Team All-State and St. Mary’s High School’s Captain’s Award. Jessica has been on the High Honor Roll throughout her high school years, dean’s list for three years and National Junior Honor Society.
Jessica’s future plans are to attend Gannon University of Erie, Pa., majoring in psychology and playing softball in the hopes of working in the criminal psychology field. She is described by her mother as an “amazing young leader who works hard, is determined and has a big heart.”
The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is still seeking deserving candidates and nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at ajcrosson@cattco.org.