The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jack DeRose. Jack is the son of Melissa and Mike DeRose and is a senior at Olean Central School.
Jack has been highly active in his community through volunteer service. He has been a member of Unified Sports for four years as a team player, a coach and a referee. This program’s goal is to promote the social inclusion of students with and without disabilities through sports.
Jack has volunteered at the Saint John’s Italian Festival for four years, helping out with the cooking and whatever else was needed in the kitchen; has participated in Coaches vs. Cancer for two years and Golf to Fight Cancer for two years. Additionally, he has volunteered at the Olean Warming House for two years, was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for one year and attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference.
Jack has participated in numerous school activities, has played sports and maintained academic excellence. He has been a member of the Student Activity Council and the Principal’s Advisory Board. Jack participated in Model United Nations earning first place, has been a member of the National Honor Society and placed fourth in the Poetry Out Loud competition.
He has been a member of the track team for two years, tennis team for two years, has played football for one year and has been a member of the of the varsity cross country team for four years. Additionally, Jack has been a member of varsity basketball for five years, holding the position of captain, and has earned a number of basketball awards. He has been a Section VI Top 25 Performer, holds the school’s record for most three pointers in a game, earned Big 30 Basketball First Team and CCAA First Team.
Jack has earned High Honor Roll throughout high school and received the Scholar Athlete Award. He has also earned the 20/40 Point Award for student involvement in extracurricular activities.
Jack’s future plans are to attend college majoring in business while playing basketball. He is described by his guidance counselor as a leader who shows care and compassion to those around him and as someone who is highly regarded by both teachers and students.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.