Jack DeRose

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jack DeRose. Jack is the son of Melissa and Mike DeRose and is a senior at Olean Central School.

Jack has been highly active in his community through volunteer service. He has been a member of Unified Sports for four years as a team player, a coach and a referee. This program’s goal is to promote the social inclusion of students with and without disabilities through sports.

