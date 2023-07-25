The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Ishana Ramlall. Ishana is the daughter of Nalinee and Yadram Ramlall and is a graduate of Olean High School.
Ishana volunteered with several school and community programs. She participated in the Souper Bowl of Caring for one year through the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, which is a food drive that helps local families, and volunteered with the World with Water Club for two years helping to raise funds and awareness for other countries needing fresh water.
Ishana was a member of the Select Chorus for three years, the Bel Canto for one year and was a member of the orchestra. She participated in varsity cheerleading for one year and was a member of the Science Club for four years. Ishana was also a member of the Drama Club, the Spanish Club and the Dear Asian Youth Club.
In addition to Ishana’s school and community involvement, she worked part-time while embracing a rigorous academic schedule. She pushed herself throughout her high school years, earning honor roll, and graduated with an advanced Regents diploma. Additionally, Ishana was enrolled in and completed several courses through Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University.
In her spare time, Ishana enjoys conducting science experiments and playing the piano and ukulele. She was described by her school counselor as a motivated, mature and all around wonderful student who enjoys helping others. Ishana will attend the University at Buffalo in the fall, majoring in biochemistry to pursue a career in the medical field.
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.