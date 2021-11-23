The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Hayden Hoag. Hayden is the son of Carrie and Paul Haley and is a senior at Salamanca Central School.
Hayden has done much to help those around him. He has volunteered at the Allegany State Park and has participated in the Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Walk. Hayden has helped with the construction of the Highland Park Playground and has assisted youth at various summer camps in Salamanca. Additionally, Hayden has volunteered at chicken barbeques and has coached with the Little League Organization.
Hayden has maintained good grades while participating in a number of school activities. He has played in the symphonic band and has been the school’s newspaper editor. Hayden has been a news anchor and cameraman for the morning announcements and has filmed graduation and numerous lacrosse matches for the school district.
He has served as a class officer holding the position of vice president and has been a member of the yearbook staff for two years. Hayden has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and has received the Student of the Month Award.
Showing his leadership, Hayden has played several sports and earned various awards. He has played varsity baseball for three years, holding the position of captain while earning both the Rookie of the Year Award and Defensive Player of the Year Award. Hayden has played varsity basketball for two years, has held the position of captain and has received the Coaches Award. In addition, he has run varsity track for one year and played varsity football for two years, earning captain and is currently a Connolly Cup Award nominee for being one of the top football performers in Western New York.
Hayden’s future plans are to play baseball in college and pursue a career in teaching and coaching. He is described by his basketball and football coach as a well-rounded individual who demonstrated tremendous leadership skills and serves as a positive role model to his peers.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.