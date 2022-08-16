Harley Hoag

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Harley Hoag. Harley is the son of Carrie and Paul Haley and graduated this past spring from Salamanca High School.

Harley has dedicated many volunteer hours to the youth of his community through coaching and school programs. He has helped with the construction of Highland Park playground and has assisted youth at various sports camps. Some of those camps include football, baseball and basketball, where he coached during the summer.

