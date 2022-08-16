The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Harley Hoag. Harley is the son of Carrie and Paul Haley and graduated this past spring from Salamanca High School.
Harley has dedicated many volunteer hours to the youth of his community through coaching and school programs. He has helped with the construction of Highland Park playground and has assisted youth at various sports camps. Some of those camps include football, baseball and basketball, where he coached during the summer.
Harley has volunteered at Peewee football games for four years and has been a member of the Key Club, which is a student-led organization that works to make the community a better place through service. Additionally, he has been a member of the DECA Club, whose focus is to prepare high school and college students to be leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Harley worked hard in sports and his academics as well. He played football for 11 years, baseball for 13 years and basketball for 10 years. Harley was a member of the Business Honor Society for one year and the National Honor Society for two years. He earned High Honor Roll every quarter of high school and graduated in the Top Ten of his class.
Harley will be attending Pitt-Brad University for pharmacy in the fall and is described by his coach as being a dream student/athlete and as a person that leads by example inspiring everyone around him to be better.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.