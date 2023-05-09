The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Hannah Sutton. Hannah is the daughter of Janet and Donald Sutton and is a senior at Hinsdale Central School.
Hannah has volunteered many hours of service to the community and her school. She has helped at the American Legion with church dinners and has volunteered at the Hinsdale Food Pantry. Hannah has been a member of the Youth Worship Team, the Kingdom Kids Worship Team and the Hinsdale Youth Group.
She has volunteered at the Saint John’s Festival, has been a member of the Stock Market Club and a member of the Drama Club. Hannah has been the president of the Student Council, the vice president of the Hiking Club and has been the vice president of her graduating class.
Additionally, she has been a member of the school’s chorus attending the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Solo Festival and NYSSMA’s Area All-State. Hannah has also participated in the International Club and the Varsity Singers group.
Hannah has played sports and maintained academic excellence. She has played volleyball for six years, basketball for six years and soccer for one year, earning the Most Improved Player Award.
Hannah has been on the high honor roll throughout her high school years and has been named the salutatorian of her graduating class. She has also been the vice president of the National Honor Society for one year and a member for two years.
Hannah’s plans after graduation are to attend John Carroll University majoring in communications to pursue a career as a travel journalist. Her hobbies include singing, reading, writing, traveling, painting and playing sports. Hannah is described by her school counselor as an exceptional young lady who has been a leader in both activities and academics.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed and nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.