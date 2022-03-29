The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Hailey Jones. Hailey is the daughter of Melanie and Mark Jones and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Hailey has done much for her school and community. She has participated in the Pink Pumpkin Project for four years to help provide financial and emotional support to local families battling breast cancer and has volunteered at a thrift store for two years. Hailey has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for two years and has participated in Read across America Day. She has volunteered at Eden Heights for three years and at the SPCA for four years.
Hailey has been a member of the Interact Club and the LEO Club, which are groups centered in community service and building leadership. Additionally, she has attended Solo Festival for two years and was a member of the Prom Committee for two years. Hailey has been the secretary of the senior class and has been a member of the Student Activities Council.
Not only has Hailey played several sports, but has excelled academically as well. She has been a cheerleader for four years, has run indoor track for one year, outdoor track and field for one year, and has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years. In addition to being on the High Honor Roll throughout high school, Hailey has earned a number of awards. She has been a participant in the Angelo Melaro Writing Contest and has earned the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award. Hailey has earned the Scholastic Pin Award seven times and has received the Silver Academic Award for four consecutive years.
Hailey’s future plans are to attend college, study abroad and earn a degree in international business. She is described by her manager at Old Navy as an individual that is always willing to help others and as someone who exudes leadership and community.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.