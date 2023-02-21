Grace Hodara

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Grace Hodara. Grace is the daughter of Laura and Tony Hodara and is a senior at Salamanca Central School.

Grace has participated in many community and school programs. She has coached a youth soccer team at a tournament in Jamestown, has coached Soccer Skills Camp for two years and has organized the Cindy Mohr Memorial 5k Run/Walk for two years.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social