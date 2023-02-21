The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Grace Hodara. Grace is the daughter of Laura and Tony Hodara and is a senior at Salamanca Central School.
Grace has participated in many community and school programs. She has coached a youth soccer team at a tournament in Jamestown, has coached Soccer Skills Camp for two years and has organized the Cindy Mohr Memorial 5k Run/Walk for two years.
She has helped at her church’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners each for two years and has volunteered at the Key Club’s Thanksgiving Dinner for two years. Grace has been a member of the Salamanca Student Activists Club (SSA), holding positions of treasurer and co-president; has been a member of the Drama Club for eight years, holding positions of treasurer and president; and has been a member of the Key Club for four years.
Additionally, Grace has lobbied Congress for Federal Impact Aid through a pilot Civics Engagement Program and has attended a conference in Syracuse put on by the New York State School Boards Association to present about embracing student activism and the pilot program.
Grace has participated in sports while maintaining a high grade point average. She has played varsity soccer for four years and varsity lacrosse for one year. Grace has been a member of the girls varsity bowling team for two years and the Ohi:you Storm girls lacrosse team for one year.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, holding the position of vice-president for one of those years, and is a Warrior Vision Production Producer.
Grace is ranked in the top ten of her graduating class and has earned the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Metal Award and Scholarship. She has been a member of the Spanish Honor Society for two years as the president and has participated in Empire Girls State.
Grace’s plans after graduation are to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City to study business management. She is described by her guidance counselor as being a very kind and motivated individual.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.