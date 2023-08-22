The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Faith Long. Faith is the daughter of Alicia and Lloyd Long and is a graduate of Salamanca High School.
Faith was highly involved in school and community activities. She has volunteered at her church for two years at Vacation Bible School and has helped at the annual Cindy Mohr 5k for two years. Faith has volunteered at the CA BOCES Winter Carnival, helping at Holiday Valley’s tubing hill for two years and has been a member and the treasurer of the Key Club for four years.
She has held certifications in Basic Life Support, CPR, AED, First Aid and Stop the Bleed.
Faith was a member of the Varsity Athlete Club for one year and the Drama Club for three years. She was a member of two different youth councils, each for three years; participated in the New Visions: Health Professions Program, where she completed clinical rotations at Olean General Hospital; was her class’ vice president for five years; and was the Student Council president for four years.
Faith also played varsity soccer for two years and varsity tennis for three years while earning the New York Civic Seal of Readiness Award. She was a member and treasurer of the National Honor Society for two years and a member of the Math Honor Society for two years.
Academically, Faith worked hard and excelled while holding several part-time jobs. She has completed 12 college courses though Jamestown Community College, has received an Advanced Regent’s Diploma, earned high honor roll for five years, and graduated third in her class. Additionally, Faith has received the Bonnie Scholarship Award, RIT’s Innovations and Creativity Award and was a Girls’ State Attendee.
She has worked at Watsons Chocolates for two years maintaining display cases, cleaning workspaces and in customer service. Faith has worked at Holiday Valley for three years as a ski instructor with children ages four through 13; has worked at a pizzeria for three years; and at Pumpkinville for one year.
Faith will be attending St. John Fisher University in the fall, majoring in biology on a pre-medicine track.
She is described by her school counselor as a standout student who is always willing to take on leadership roles in order to help others.
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit cattco.org or contact Christina O’Brien, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.