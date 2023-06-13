The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient Faith Brown. Faith is the daughter of Jessica Caswell and James Brown and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Faith has helped make her school and community a better place through volunteer service. She has participated in the Economics and Government Internship Program for one year and has attended school board meetings.
Faith has volunteered at the Seneca Nation, cleaning the fire trucks and the fire hall garage, and has cleaned other places in and around the community. Some of the places she has cleaned include local trails, various public buildings, windows on Main Street, two different public parks and around Salamanca School District.
Faith has also been a member of Sources of Strength for five years, helping to provide suicide awareness and prevention to the public through positive peer influence and community events.
Faith has participated in several other school activities as well. She has been a member of the Business Marketing Honor Society for two years, holding the position of secretary, and has been a member of the National Junior Honor Society.
Faith has been a member of the chorus for seven years, a member of the select chorus for two years as an alto, and has participated in the Robotics Logo Team for one year. She has been a member of varsity bowling for five years, holding a spot as captain and earning the Sportsmanship Award.
Faith has been a varsity football cheerleader for five years, varsity basketball cheerleader for two years, and has been a member of the Extreme Cheerleading Team for three years, earning the Most Improved Award.
Faith has taken a number of college classes, maintained academic excellence and has held two different jobs. She has taken five college courses earning 15 credits, has been the recipient of the Student Warrior of the Month Award twice and has received the Business Marketing Society Student of the Month once.
Faith has been employed at Holiday Valley for four years, working as a housekeeper, and has worked at the Crist Restaurant for three years as a dishwasher and a cook. In her spare time she enjoys therapeutic coloring and reading poetry and non-fiction.
In the fall, Faith will be attending Jamestown Business College majoring in marketing and management. She then intends on continuing her education and eventually opening her own restaurant.
Faith is described by a club advisor as a young person of amazing character who continually rises up to embrace challenges with a smile, hard work and fortitude.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed and nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.