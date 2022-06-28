The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Everett Swenson. Everett is the son of Erin and Matthew Swenson and graduated from Archbishop Walsh Academy.
Everett has volunteered numerous hours to the community and has been involved in many school activities. He has been a youth member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church for three years and has been an altar server at both OLP and Archbishop Walsh for eight years.
Everett has earned the Bishop’s Award for Altar Service and has completed 30 hours of volunteer service a year for five years through Archbishop Walsh Academy. Additionally, he has been a volunteer for Salamanca Area Kiwanis Club for three years and at the St. Mary of the Angels Basilica Fest for two years.
Everett has been a member of the National Honor Society, the Academic Honor Society, the Photography Club and the Chess Club. He has created and moderated a school-wide Minecraft server and is the founder of the Dun Scotus Debate Team.
Everett has also participated in All State Chorus, All County Chorus and All County Solo Fest.
Everett has also been highly involved in school sports while excelling academically. He has played basketball for six years, has earned the Most Improved Varsity Basketball Player Award, and his team was named conference champions in 2020 and 2021. Everett has run varsity cross country and track and field while earning the highest grade point average for a male athlete and the class’ Most Valuable Player Award.
He has achieved High Honor Roll for every marking period throughout high school, and has earned a number of other awards. Those awards include the Outstanding Achievement in Art Award, the Risk Taker Award, the Principled and Independent Minded (International Baccalaureate Learner Profile) Award and he will be graduating in the top five of his class.
Everett’s hobbies include architecture, art, basketball, long-distance running, swimming, skiing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He has received the Certificate of Completion from the Carnegie Mellon University Summer Architecture Program and the Certificate of Completion from Cooper Union (New York City) Introduction to Architecture Program.
Everett will be pursuing a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Architecture program in college and is described by his grandfather as being “very hard-working, committed and persistent in accomplishing goals in all facets of his life.”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.