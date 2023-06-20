The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient Evelyn Salzler.
Salzler is the daughter of Lisa and Todd Salzler and is a senior at Pioneer Central School.
She has volunteered with several programs in the community and at her school. Salzler has assisted her church for four years by organizing gift giveaways and has been a member of the Arcade Junior Fire Department for one year, holding the position of Secretary. She has been a member of the Unified Basketball Club for three years, which joins students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team to build friendship and understanding. Through this club, Salzler has also attended the Youth Activation Conference, which offers the club members an opportunity to connect with their peers, share best practices and explore what it means to be a leader with others in their community. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and a member of the varsity swim team for four years earning a spot as Captain for one year. Additionally, Salzler has been a member of the marching band for six years holding the positions of Color Guard and Pit Percussion.
Academically, Salzler has worked hard while holding a job. She has earned the University of Rochester’s Bausch and Lomb Award and has been on the Honor Roll throughout her high school years. Salzler is currently ranked fifth in her class and holds a part-time job at Jellystone Park. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing the violin and swimming.
Salzler plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall where she is enrolled in the Physician Assistant Program. She is described by her school counselor as a kind, insightful and quiet leader who has consistently made a positive impact on her school and community.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed, but nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.