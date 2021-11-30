The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Ethan Smucinski-O’Brien. Ethan is the son of Kathleen Smucinski and is a senior at Olean High School.
Ethan has been a support to the community through his thoughtful and compassionate actions. He has volunteered his time with several different neighborhoods in the county over the past four years doing anything and everything he could to help.
Tasks that Ethan has completed include mowing lawns, shoveling snow from driveways and sidewalks, and landscaping. Additionally, he has carried in groceries, moved and lifted heavy items and helped in any other way that was needed.
Ethan has also participated in several school activities. He has been a member of the Ski Club for three years and the Spanish Club for one year. He has played baseball for four years, football for one year and has enjoyed hunting.
Not only has Ethan been a member of the National Honor Society for two years but has managed to maintain a high grade point average throughout his high school years.
Ethan’s future plans are to attend college majoring in business and finance and to eventually own a business. His school counselor has described him as a genuinely kind person who constantly goes out of his way to help others and is engaged in the community and school.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.