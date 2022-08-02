The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elijah Hawkins. Elijah is the son of Jennifer and Benjamin Hawkins and has graduated from Salamanca High School.

Elijah has done much for the community and his school. He has volunteered with Empire Animal Rescue Society (EARS) fundraising, fostering animals, cleaning cages, transporting the animals and helping with whatever is needed.

