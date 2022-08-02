The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elijah Hawkins. Elijah is the son of Jennifer and Benjamin Hawkins and has graduated from Salamanca High School.
Elijah has done much for the community and his school. He has volunteered with Empire Animal Rescue Society (EARS) fundraising, fostering animals, cleaning cages, transporting the animals and helping with whatever is needed.
Elijah has also volunteered with Team Riley making signs and working fundraisers to help offset the cost of cancer treatments for a local family.
Elijah has shoveled driveways and mowed the laws of the elderly in his community. Additionally, he has been active in his church helping with the set up and clearing of coffee on Sunday mornings. He has been a member of the Student Activities Club, the school band, Student Activism and the Key Club.
Elijah has maintained good grades throughout high school earning Honor Roll and High Honor Roll.
He enjoys gaming, playing airsoft and training animals. He is described by his grandmother as a strong individual who has pushed through several obstacles allowing Elijah to help other people.
His future plans are to attend Jamestown Community College in the fall majoring in nursing.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.