The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Donald Higgs Jr. Donald is the son of Marcy and Donald Higgs Sr. and has graduated from Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Donald was highly involved in the community and school activities. He volunteered with Toys for Tots for two years and helped to clean up local parks and trails for one year. Donald volunteered with a summer running program for two years and participated in Odyssey of the Mind for three years, earning the title of Regional Champions with his team.
He was selected for both Natural and Peer Helpers for four years based on his helping instincts and was then trained to assist his peers that were in need to contribute to a positive school environment. He was a member of Math Counts for one year earning the Regional Team Championships, participated in student government for one year as the treasurer and was a member of the Ski Club for two years.
Donald worked hard in the sports that he played and his academics. He was a member of the cross country team for four years and the track and field Team for five years, earning the Coach’s Sportsmanship Award and qualified for and attended the Super 8 Track Meet several times. Additionally, Donald ran indoor track for one year and played football for one year.
He was a member of the National Junior Honor Society for two years and the National Honor Society for one year. Donald earned High Honor Roll with merit throughout high school, was nominated for Boys’ State and in his spare time enjoys flying.
Donald will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in the fall, majoring in aerospace engineering. He is described by his brothers as hard working and humble. Ian and Theodore Higgs stated, “He is just happy to help. We feel that our brother deserves to be recognized for just being a great person!”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.