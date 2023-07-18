The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Danni Chudy. Danni is the daughter of Kim Chudy, Adam Chudy and Randy Peplinski, and is a graduate of Portville Central School.
Danni has been highly involved in both the community and her school. She has volunteered at the SPCA for several years and has helped at the Portville Tree Planting Ceremony. She has been a theater camp counselor for three years and has assisted with the Halloween haunted rooms at Portville School.
Danni has sung the National Anthem at a number of events, including Olean Youth Hockey games, a St. Bonaventure women’s basketball game, Ellicottville School events, varsity football games and several other youth and high school sporting events.
She has been a member of the Drama Club for six years, holding the position of treasurer for two years and has been a member of the band for five years. Danni has also been a member of the chorus for six years, where she attended Solo Fest and was selected for All-County several times.
She has been a member of the Physics Club for four years, has been invited to and attended events in Michigan and New York City for the Envisioning Center, and has been a member of the International Thespian Society for two years and the vice president of the Society for one year. Additionally, Danni has participated in 14 different plays and musicals, most recently holding a lead role in the production of Frozen.
Danni has also worked hard on her academics while participating in other school activities and holding two different jobs. She has been a member of the Football Cheerleading Team for 10 years, the Competition Cheerleading Team for two years and has played golf for three years. Danni has been dancing since the age of four, most recently with the Dance Arts Studio, and has performed in many recitals.
She has taken several courses through Syracuse College and has completed two years of animal science at BOCES. Danni has earned the Scholar Athlete Award, the Athlete of the Month Award and has maintained high honor roll throughout her high school years. In addition to her hard work and dedication to school and community, she has held part-time jobs at a restaurant and a farmers market.
Danni’s future plans are to become a veterinarian and open her own practice. She will be attending Alfred University in the fall, where she is currently cheerleading, and will be majoring in biology on a pre-medicine track.
Danni is described by her mother as an all-around good person, who balances community service, work, school and sports and still finds time for her family and friends.
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.