The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Brooke Pecorella. She is the daughter of Laura and Cory Pecorella and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Brooke has been highly involved in the community through volunteer service. She has created the Lapping Leukemia Swim-A-Thon to benefit local swimmer Colt Matz and raised nearly twenty thousand dollars. Brooke has created a school team to plan, set up and run an annual walk to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association for six years.
She has volunteered with the Ronald McDonald Charities for two years and has helped with the Autism Awareness Campaign for one year. Brooke has participated in the Annual Torch Run for three years, helped with the Olean YMCA Annual Campaign Fundraiser for two years, has volunteered at the Olean Warming House Soup Kitchen for one year, and has assisted the local SPCA for one year. She has worked for the YMCA as a lifeguard for three years, and is CPR, First Aid and AED certified.
In addition to community service, Brooke has enhanced her school through club involvement. She has been a member of Student Government for four years and was the class secretary for two years. Brooke has participated in the Natural Helpers Club for three years, having been nominated by other students as a peer leader to improve the positive mental health in the school.
She has also been a member of the Friends of Rachel Club for four years, Unified Sports for two years, Donate Life Club for three years, Spanish Club for one year and was on the Prom Committee one year. Additionally, Brooke has been a student representative for new teacher interviews and a student ambassador for new students providing tours and information.
Brooke has participated in sports and coaching while maintaining academic excellence. She has been a member outdoor track and field for two years and of indoor track for one year. Brooke has been a member of the Enchanted Mountain Aquatics Club for three years and the Varsity Girls Swim Team for six years. Over those six years on the varsity team, Brooke has held the position of team captain for two years, has been the school record holder for the 400 Free Relay and the 200 Free Relay. She has finished first place in the 100 Fly at the CCAA Swim Championships and earned the Varsity Swimming Captain Award, granted to the swimmer with the most dedication, leadership and spirit.
Brooke has been a coach for the Bradford Barracuda Swim Team, teaching ages six months through 12-years-old water safety and how to swim. She is in the process of obtaining more than twenty-one college credits, has been a member of the JCC Leadership Club and has earned the Blue Ribbon Award. Brooke has been accepted into the New Visions Health Profession Program and has earned honor roll every semester of high school.
Brooke’s future plans are to attend college to become a pediatric occupational therapist and/or a mental health counselor. She is described by her mother as an advocate for the community and school district.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.