The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Brady Heckathorn. Brady is the son of Lisette and Ben Heckathorn and is a senior at Pioneer Central School.
Brady has volunteered a number of hours to the community through his church, Pioneer Christian Fellowship. He has been the leader of a youth group called “Iron Men” once a week for six months and has been a program leader at Vacation Bible School over the summer. Brady has participated in a 10 week summer program, was the Leader of the Tri-County Kingdom Archers and has volunteered with the Kids Ministry Program several times a month.
Brady has volunteered a large amount of time through school activities as well. He has been the student government vice president for one year and the senior class vice president for one year.
He has been a member of the marching band for one year and a member of the varsity wrestling team for four years, earning the position of captain as well as several other awards. Some of those awards include reaching one hundred varsity wins, New York State Sectional Wrestling finalist and he was a Wrestling State representative.
In addition to school and community activities, Brady has started his own t-shirt business and has enjoyed reading and writing in his spare time.
After graduation, Brady will be attending Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich. to study business and will also be a student athlete for their wrestling team.
Brady is described by his guidance counselor as an outstanding student who demonstrates dedication and leadership to everyone around him.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed and nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.