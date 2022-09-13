The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Blake Frank. Blake is the son of Jessica and Jesse Frank and has graduated from Franklinville Central School.
Blake has done much for his community through volunteer service. He has volunteered at the Blount Library for five years, where he helped set up for the Maple Fest Book Fair, read stories to children during reading time, helped with various activities during the summer reading program and hauled heavy boxes of books to the basement.
Blake also volunteered with the Franklinville Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), where he helped to organize, sort and package senior gifts during the pandemic, set up for several PTO events and helped with whatever else was asked of him.
In addition to community service, Blake also participated in school activities and sports. He was a member of the Yearbook Committee and the Junior Honor Society. Blake played on the travel STARS Basketball Team for three years, the school’s basketball team for six years and has earned a number of awards in the sport.
He achieved First Team All-Stars for three years, was a Big 30 Selection, Pioneer Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award two different years, Team MVP Award his senior year and the Rookie of the Year award his freshmen year. Blake played football for five years, earning First Team All-Stars for one year, Second Team All-Stars for one year and Honorable Mention at the state level. He also played baseball for six years and earned Second Team All-Stars and the Cy Young Award for outstanding pitching.
Blake is currently attending Alfred University and is majoring in electrical engineering.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He is described by his mother as a great leader with a huge heart.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.