The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Blake Frank. Blake is the son of Jessica and Jesse Frank and has graduated from Franklinville Central School.

Blake has done much for his community through volunteer service. He has volunteered at the Blount Library for five years, where he helped set up for the Maple Fest Book Fair, read stories to children during reading time, helped with various activities during the summer reading program and hauled heavy boxes of books to the basement.

