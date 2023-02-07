Benjamin Brol

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Benjamin Brol. Ben is the son of T.J. and Lynn Brol and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.

Benjamin has been involved in several community and school programs. He has volunteered at Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Breakfast with Santa. Ben has participated in Save Allegany State Park, has volunteered as a Little League umpire and has regularly done yard work and landscaping for local senior citizens.

