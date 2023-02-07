The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Benjamin Brol. Ben is the son of T.J. and Lynn Brol and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Benjamin has been involved in several community and school programs. He has volunteered at Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Breakfast with Santa. Ben has participated in Save Allegany State Park, has volunteered as a Little League umpire and has regularly done yard work and landscaping for local senior citizens.
He has been a member of the student government class for four years, holding the position of secretary, and has been a member of the Student Council. Ben has also been a member of the yearbook staff, prom committee and the school’s choir.
Benjamin has played several sports while maintaining academic excellence. He has played football, earning a spot as captain, and has been a member of the wrestling team. Ben has been a member of the men’s archery league, has been a member of the track team and has earned first place in the NYS Voice of Democracy Competition.
Other awards that he has earned include the President’s Excellence Award and Elmira College’s Key Award. Ben has achieved honor roll every quarter of high school and has held a job at Holiday Valley. Additionally, he holds certifications in CPR and first aid.
Ben enjoys fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and learning about national resources and the environment. He is described by his grandmother as a person that is constantly working to make the community a better place and strives to be the best that he can be.
Benjamin’s plans after graduation are to play football in college and to obtain a degree in fish and wildlife.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.