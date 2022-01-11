The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Anna Wolfgang. Anna is the daughter of Katie and John Wolfgang and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Anna has been involved in many school and community programs. She has been a participant in the Lapping Leukemia Swim-a-thon for one year and the Alzheimer’s Association Annual Walk for three years. Anna has volunteered as a counselor at the Shooting Stars Basketball Camp and has been a first grade intern at Allegany-Limestone School District.
She has organized and ran an elementary basketball clinic for girls in third grade through fifth grade and has been a member of the Leadership, Experience and Opportunity (LEO) Club for one year through the Lions Club Youth Organization. In addition, Anna has been a member and the secretary of the Donate Life Club for one year, a member and the treasurer of the Student Council for four years, was a member of the Prom Committee and holds several certifications including CPR, first-aid and AED.
Anna has played several sports throughout high school while maintaining good grades. She has been a member of the varsity swim team for four years earning a spot as captain her senior year, and has played varsity basketball for four years. She has been a member of the track and field team for two years and has been a member and the treasurer of the National Honor Society for two years.
Anna has earned the Student of the Month Award, the French Award and the Bonnie Scholar Award from St. Bonaventure University. Additionally, Anna has earned High Honor Roll every quarter of high school while holding a job as a lifeguard.
Anna’s future plans are to attend college to obtain a degree in early childhood education and psychology. She is described by her school counselor as a major contributor to the school community and as someone who is constantly going out of her way to help others.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.