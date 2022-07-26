The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Anna Mest. Anna is the daughter of Angela and Steve Mest and has graduated from Olean High School.
Anna was active in the community and her school. She volunteered with the Special Olympics through Unified Sports for six years and supported the Genesis House and the Warming House through the Homeless Huskies program.
Anna organized Crazy Sock Day for two years to raise awareness for Down syndrome and was a member of the Student Activities Council for one year. She participated in school musicals for four years, and Select Choir, Bel Canto for three years.
Anna was a football cheerleader for three years, competition cheerleader for one year and earned the Spirit Award. She ran on the cross country team for three years and was a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
Anna worked hard academically and earned several other awards. Not only was she a member of the National Honor Society, but was on the High Honor Roll throughout high school, earned the St. Bonaventure University Provo Scholarship, and the Harold Dutton Spotlight Award.
Anna’s hobbies include singing, performance, music, fashion and theater.
Anna will be attending Belmont University in the fall and majoring in business and musical theatre. She is described by her teacher as a kind, compassionate and dedicated student whose talent will take her far.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.