The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Alan Shortz Jr. Alan is the son of Ivy and Alan Shortz Sr. and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Alan has done much for his community and school. He has volunteered with the Saint Barnabas Episcopal Mission for six years, Saint Stephens Episcopal Church for two years and with the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York for four years.
Alan has helped at the Olean Warming House for one year and has been a peer tutor for two years. He has been a member of Vex Robotics for three years and a member of the National Honor Society for two years. Alan has run cross country for four years and track and field for four years.
Not only has Alan done much to help others around him, but he has worked hard academically as well. He has received Alfred University’s Outside of Ordinary Award and Alfred University’s Kazuo Inamori School of Engineering Award. Alan has earned the Ceramic Association of New York Scholarship and the Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
Alan enjoys poetry, writing and reading. His future plans are to attend college for technology education and is described by his school counselor as an intelligent, kind and humble person who cares about others and helping people in need.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.