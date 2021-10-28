OLEAN — The Olean Area Young Professionals networking event, Off The Clock, is 5:15 to 7 p.m. today at the Olean Family YMCA.
These events, hosted through the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s group, OAYP, aim to give local young professionals the opportunity to network, and perhaps a reason to stay in Olean for the long term.
Similar to GOACC’s Business After Hours, the OAYP Off The Clock focuses on the young people and those young at heart to meet and network with the people who may shape the city’s future.
The Olean YMCA will host the event in its new SIM ZONE, where you will be able to test out your golf swing in addition to baseball, football, soccer, hockey, basketball, lacrosse, rugby, cricket, bocce, carnival games and everyone’s favorite, zombie dodgeball! Attendees will learn about the zone, how it works and upcoming golf tournaments.
The chamber formed the Olean Area Young Professionals in 2016 to connect young people for professional advancement, while also strengthening the city’s future development. Supporters of OAYP believe having a strong networking system in Olean could go a long way in keeping young professionals in the area.
OAYP is designed on a three-pronged approach: the networking/socializing events; professional development events with guest speakers; and community service.
For more information or to make a reservation for the Off the Clock event, please call (716) 372-4433; or email erica@oleanny.com. If you are unable to attend but would like to be put on the OAYP invite list, please email erica@oleanny.com with your email and let us know to add you.