OLEAN — The Olean YMCA will host an event its calling Family Free-Play Friday Night Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the location's front parking lot.

Included in the event will be free school supplies, backpack raffles, a fitness demo, CPR/first aid demo, arts and crafts, multiple inflatables, volleyball, laser tag, carnival games and face painting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...