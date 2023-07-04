WVDP recognized for efforts in environmentally friendly efforts

WEST VALLEY — The prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy at the West Valley Demonstration Project was recently announced as a Leader in Sustainable Electronics Procurement with a 2023 EPEAT Purchaser Award winner, celebrating leaders in sustainable electronics procurement.
The award comes from the Global Electronics Council (GEC), the non-profit organization that manages the EPEAT ecolabel. EPEAT allows local organizations, municipalities and agencies to efficiently address the lifecycle impacts of the electronics we purchase, including computers, displays, printers, copiers, network equipment, mobile phones, servers, photovoltaic modules, inverters and televisions.
EPEAT is used in purchasing contracts to require that vendors only provide electronics that meet strict sustainability criteria. These products are more energy efficient, less toxic, longer lasting and easier to recycle than products that do not meet EPEAT criteria while addressing labor and human rights issues along the entire supply chain.
According to the Green Electronics Council, the electronics purchased for the WVDP in 2022 will result in several environmental and energy-saving over their lifetime and include:
- A reduction of 5,267 kilograms of CO2 equivalents (taking two cars off the road for a year).
- A savings of 15,982 kWh of electricity (annual electric consumption 3 households).
- A savings of 27,520 liters of water.
Participation in the 2023 EPEAT Purchaser Awards program is particularly noteworthy in that it is a voluntary program and demonstrates a commitment to excellence, reflecting well on all involved at the WVDP.
“Participating in this program is part of our commitment to being stewards of the environment,” said President John Rendall. “Our volunteer efforts in this program help to protect the environment and save money for taxpayers and the government. It is the right thing to do.”