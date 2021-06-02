WEST VALLEY — Representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, LLC (CHBWV) presented checks on May 12 to Mercy Flight, West Valley Fire District #1 and Bertrand Chaffee Hospital on behalf of the West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP).
These three organizations serve as valuable resources for WVDP employees and the surrounding community. Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its staff provide medical support, Mercy Flight provides air ambulance service and the West Valley Fire District volunteers provide fire and emergency services.
“To be prepared, we must always be learning and training,” said Bryan Bower, WVDP Director for the U.S. Department of Energy. “All three organizations participate in our emergency planning and onsite drills to ensure readiness at a moment’s notice. This helps to make a difference in the outcome of any emergency-related situation.”
Paul Bembia, Program Director at NYSERDA, commended the organizations for their assistance.
“The dedication and commitment of first responders and medical staff provide a sense of safety and security for our employees and the surrounding community. Knowing that quality care can be provided at a moment’s notice gives our employees and the community peace of mind. We thank them for their service,” he said.
“Our employees are fortunate to have these dedicated organizations available, should the need arise,” said John Rendall, CHBWV President and General Manager. “It provides an extra level of care for all our employees.”
