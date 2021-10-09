WVDP experts detail Main Plant demolition safeguards

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, its cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project, announced the availability of two videos related to the future demolition of the Main Plant process building.
These videos feature subject matter experts with more than 130 years of combined experience in nuclear decommissioning and environmental cleanup.
The first video on environmental monitoring provides details on the site’s state-of-the-science monitoring system, which that verifies the protective measures and safeguards in place continue to be protective of employees, the public and the environment.
“The removal and disposal of the Main Plant process building is the primary task we have left to do under our contract scope of work,” said CHBWV President John Rendall. “More than 98 percent of the contamination has been removed from the building, and we have monitoring controls in place to ensure safety and compliance.”
The video includes subject matter experts from the Regulatory Strategy Department who describe how the site’s robust environmental monitoring system provides advanced notifications when operating conditions change, allows workers to adjust operations based on data collected and verifies that controls are functioning as designed.
The second video, on Main Plant process building demolition, features subject matter experts directly involved in this project who describe the safe and compliant approach to deconstruct this facility.
“This is an engineered approach designed to safely deconstruct this facility at a deliberate rate and sequence while maintaining the building’s structural integrity,” said CHBWV Deputy General Manager Kelly Wooley. Wooley, one of several subject matter experts in the video, also brings a wealth of knowledge from the Hanford Site in Washington State to the WVDP.
“DOE’s carefully planned approach for deconstructing the MPPB incorporates best practices and lessons learned from the WVDP and across the DOE complex,” he said. “This approach includes the use of deliberately planned and sequenced demolition, the implementation of robust work controls and the use of specialized tools and techniques to safely deconstruct the building.”
The Department of Energy plans to commence the demolition of the process building later this year as part of its ongoing cleanup efforts at the WVDP site. Significant work has been done over the past two decades to prepare the building for demolition in a manner that is protective of human health and the surrounding environment. Demolition of the building is expected to take more than 30 months to complete.
Both videos can be found by visiting CHBWV’s website at CHBWV.com, under “Project Videos.”