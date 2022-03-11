WVDP completes modifications to former storage facility

WEST VALLEY — The Office of Environmental Management and its prime contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project completed modifications to a former onsite storage facility to be used for waste operations during the demolition of the Main Plant process building, a priority for 2022.
“The modifications to this facility demonstrate ingenuity and vision to repurpose a facility for future work and save taxpayers money while maintaining our high safety and quality standards,” said Bryan Bower, WVDP director. “The safe completion of projects like this continues to bring us closer towards the future demolition of the Main Plant process building. I am proud of the work of our employees as we continue our cleanup mission at the site.”
Workers had to make several major modifications to this former onsite storage facility so it can be used for waste operations during the demolition of the Main Plant process building.
Modifications included the removal of a large concrete shield wall to make an entrance that would accommodate a large fork truck for transporting empty intermodal waste containers in and out of the building; large new roll-up door; placing concrete for two ramps (inside and out) and a new inside floor; removing 296 concrete curbs used for previous storage operations, repairs to an inside overhead crane; and adding three small access doors for egress.
The 17,250-square-foot facility was constructed in 1987 for remote loading, placement and shielded storage for approximately 20,000, 71-gallon square drums of waste generated from previous operations. The drums were eventually removed from the Drum Cell in 2006 and 2007 and shipped by train to the Nevada National Security Site as low-level waste.