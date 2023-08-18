Work On Your Business workshop planned for Monday
OLEAN — The Work on Your Business Workshops is back and is planned to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21.
Co-hosted by Olean Business Development and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the Work on Your Business Workshops are designed to help business owners work on their business, rather than in their business. The next topic is Establishing and Reading Financial Statements for your business.
St. Bonaventure University’s Mike Kasperski, CPA is our upcoming mentor. In addition to his duties as an accounting professor, Mike is extremely active within our entrepreneurial community, notably serving as vice president of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Board of Directors.
If you are searching for accounting or financial guidance, then you will not want to miss this workshop.
Stop by OBDC & The Hub, Olean’s Only Coworking Space, on Monday. It is located on the fourth floor of 301 N. Union St. in Olean.
For more information, please reach out to either Olean Business Development, info@oleanbd.com, or the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, info@oleanny.com.