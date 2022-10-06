Glen Cortese conducting the Western New York Chamber Choir

 Photo provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — Western New York Chamber Orchestra, conducted by artistic director Glen Cortese, will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

This is the second presentation in the current Friends of Good Music performance season.

