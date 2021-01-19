OLEAN — Longtime Southern Tier residents may remember the epic snowfalls from years gone by, oftentimes leaving no sight of the ground for weeks or even months at a time.
So, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), how do recent records measure up to snowfall records of the past? And how does this year compare with the last couple of years?
From the first light snow in October to Dec. 31, 2020, 16.9 inches of snow has fallen in the Olean area, as compared to 2019 with 14.2 inches and 2018 with 22.45 inches of accumulation.
“So far, this year has not been the typical winter weather,” said Kirk Apfel, meteorologist at the NWS in Buffalo. “The next week is going to be a more wintry pattern with temperatures closer to normal and with a better chance for snowfall.”
In the last decade, five years between 2010-11 and 2018-19 brought accumulations over 100 inches in the area once again.
Those years were dispersed between years when snowfall was scanty, like 2011-12, which registered only 36.7 inches for the year. The average was 88.2 total inches for the decade in the area.
The 21st century came in with a flurry — snowfalls topped 100 inches for all but two years, 2006-07 and 2009-10. Snowfall accumulation of 158.7 inches totaled 2001-01, and the following year brought another 132.4 inches. Again, the decade-average topped 100 inches, with 105.76 inches.
The ‘90s brought annual snowfall totals over 100 inches for three years in the decade, 1993-94, 1995-96 and 1998-99, averaging 90.95 inches for the 10-year period.
The winter months in the 1980s were relatively mild, with six years registering snow depths in just the 50- to 60-inch range. For four years, snowfall topped 100 inches, with a high of 132.5 dropping in 1983-84, although the average dropped from the high of the 70s to 86.5 inches.
The 1970s stand out for one reason — the Blizzard of 76. That year, snowfall total reached a whooping 199.4 inches, but it wasn’t because of the storm. Surprisingly, as David Sage, a meteorologist with the NWS reported at the time, only 12.3 inches of snow fell over a five-day period. Winds gusting up to 69 mph whipped the existing snow on the ground, combined with what was falling, into drifts that measured 30 to 40 feet in areas north of Olean.
The next year was also one for the record books, with snow falling to a depth of 154.3 inches that year. For the first time since at least the 40s, the snowfall average totaled over 100 inches, coming in a 107.3 inches.
That trend continued into the 1960s, when a year’s snowfall didn’t average under 100 inches until 1961-52. While the balance of the ‘60s was relatively equal to today’s snowfall and quiet by some year’s standards, by the winter of 1969-70, the average was back up to just over 120 inches. That decade, the total snowfall amount averaged 87.1 inches.
The 1950s started out relatively snow-free with averages ranging from a low in 1952-53 of only 55.9 inches. The last half of the decade however, brought snowfalls each year ranging from 105.2 inches in 1955-56 to a high of 124.7 inches in 1957-58, accounting for an annual decade-snowfall average of 95.9.
Dating back to 1940, there have been a number of years where snowfall has reached over 100 inches, but the average annual amount of 76 inches in 2020 is the decade-average, lowest since the 1940s. The average at that time was 78.8, with 1944-45 and 1945-46 measuring snowfall over 100 inches (120.7 and 110.5 respectively).